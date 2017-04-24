Aadhar Card for cows: Central Government says this step is to check cow smuggling

New Delhi, April 24: The Central government today submitted its report to the Supreme Court on cow protection and smuggling of cattle across the India-Bangladesh border.

The Centre’s report on the issue states that the “Responsibility to safety and care of abandoned animals is mainly of the State government. Each district should have a shelter home of the capacity of at least 500 abandoned animals,” Centre states in the report.

The report also adds that “each cow and its progeny across India should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking, which will help reduce smuggling.”

The report also recommends special care for cattle beyond the age of milking and stresses on the launching of a scheme for distressed farmers.

While talks of a Unique identifier (UID) for cows last year were met with amusement and criticism, the government has now made its intentions clear at the highest level.

The Unique identifier (UID) will have details like age, breed, sex, lactation, height, body, color, horn type, tail switch and special marks of the animal. While the responsibility for the care of abandoned animals will lie with the state governments, the Central Government is planning shelter homes in each district to accommodate at least 500 abandoned cows.