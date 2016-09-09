Aaditya Thackeray thanks Kapil Sharma for being an alert Mumbaikar after tweet

Mumbai, Sep 09: Aaditya Thackeray, president of the youth wing of the Shiv Sena, thanked comedian and actor Kapil Sharma after the latter’s tweet complaining of corruption within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Thackeray’s party, the Shiv Sena, holds majority of seats in the BMC council.

Sharma earlier today tweeted, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging corruption and bribe-taking within the civic body. He said even though he has been paying Rs 15 crore as income tax for the past five years, he still has to pay Rs 5 lakh to BMC officials for setting up an office in Mumbai.

I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

Thackeray, who is also quite active on the micro-blogging platform, tweeted out to Sharma thanking him for being an alert Mumbaikar and requested him to assist the Mayor in leading the fight against corruption. He also demanded details of the BMC officer who had allegedly asked for bribe from Sharma.