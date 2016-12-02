Aaliyah Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter models for fashion portal

Mumbai, Dec 2 :  Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has modelled for a high street fashion portal – Aavantam.

Aaliyah, who stars in their campaign video, found it interesting that the brand offers everything from lightweight smocks to statement dresses with sparkly details to smart tiepins and cuff links, read a statement.

According to her, there are plenty of unique pieces to layer and mix-and-match for every fashion-forward girl.

Her favourite part is that Aavantam.com brings its European design and make to India.

