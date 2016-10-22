Aam Aadmi Party government to regularise jobs of thousands of contractual employees

New Delhi, October 22: Taking its first major step to regularise jobs of thousands of contractual employees, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Saturday asked all departments to submit a proposal before November 15 for giving permanent jobs to such employees.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after a cabinet meeting here: “Today the cabinet decided that every department of the Delhi government will submit a proposal to regularise contractual employees working with them by November 15. The Chief Secretary will monitor the progress.”

“Last year, the cabinet had decided all contractual employees against existing posts will be regularised. A scheme for guest teachers was also prepared,” Kejriwal said after the meeting.

There are around 50,000 contractual employees working with different departments of Delhi, apart from over 16,000 guest teachers in government schools.

The contractual employees, including nurses and sanitation staff, have been demanding that the AAP government live up to its assurance to give relief by regularising their jobs.