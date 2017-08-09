Aamchi Mumbai to a standstill:Maratha Kranti Morcha

Mumbai,August9: The Maratha Kranti Morcha is holding its biggest silent march in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The protest started at 11 am from Jijamata Udyan, Byculla and will end at Azad Maidan at around 5 pm.

As lakhs of community members were are expected to travel to the city for the event from across Maharashtra, the Central Railway has made elaborate arrangements to deal with the rush on account of `Maratha Morcha’, a planned gathering of the Maratha community.

Their silent protest, the group says, is a peaceful way to press demand for reservation in jobs and educational institutions and punishment for culprits in the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Kopardi. The crime had triggered massive protests across Maharashtra in July last year.

Their other demands include Amendment in SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) to stop its misuse, loan waiver to curb farmer suicides, and guaranteed rate for agricultural produce.

The rally, organised by the Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella organisation of several Maratha groups, the first in the state capital. There have been 57 such marches across the state.

Extra general coach will be attached to seven long-distance trains and there will be an additional ticket window for issuing tickets.

Traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to citizens, during the silent morcha today from Byculla to Azad Maidan b/w 9 am-5 pm pic.twitter.com/oTvBFJUFe0 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 9, 2017

“We have two rakes in stand-by mode. If required, we will run them as special trains from CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai Terminus) to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) via Manmad and Karjat routes,” Sunil Udasi, chief PRO of Central Railway, said.

In order to ensure smooth movement of traffic, the Mumbai Police have made following arrangements.