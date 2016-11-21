Aamir Khan attends Phogat family wedding

Haryana,Nov21:It is a big day for the Phogat family for more than one reason with actor Aamir Khan attending Gold medal-winning wrestling champion and one of India’s most celebrated wrestlers – Geeta Phogat’s wedding in the Haryanvi village of Balali on Sunday. For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan plays the role of Geeta’s onscreen father Mahavir Singh Phogat in upcoming wrestling biopic Dangal. Geeta and her sister, wrestler Babita Phogat are played by actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the film. Dangal tracks how Mahavir Phogat, a wrestler himself, mentored his daughters Geeta and Babita, who went on to win medals in the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Aamir is extremely close to the Phogats and has grown emotionally attached to Geeta and her sister Babita for the last two years while filming Dangal. Dressed in traditional attire, Aamir greeted the guests and the paparazzi (of sorts) with folded hands. Here are pictures of Aamir along with bride Geeta, Babita, the real life Mahavir Singh Phogat, co-stars Sanya and Sakshi Tanwar from inside the wedding festivities:

When asked about his views on the currency ban, Aamir told reporters: “I will not comment on this matter. As far as cash for the wedding is concerned, I had no issues. All my cash is in the bank and payments were made in cheque.”

Aamir was eager to gift Geeta her wedding outfit, which is usually presented by the uncle (mama) of the bride. However, the bride refused to accept it saying she is happy enough with Aamir’s presence at the wedding. The actor has personally supervised the buying of gifts for both the Phogats and the groom’s family.

Talking about Dangal being shot in Punjab, Aamir said: “We portrayed the village as truthfully as possible.”

Aamir features as both the younger and the middle-aged version of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the much-talked about film. Aamir gained 25 kilos to suit his character, eventually shedding his extra Dangal kilos for also playing the younger wrestling champion.

Talking about his younger co-stars, Aamir told IANS: “If I have to rate our performance in the film, I would say that these kids performed ten times better than what I did. No, I am not exaggerating anything. Once the film releases, the audience will understand. I have been working in the industry for last 25 years, but these kids are highly talented.” Child actors Suhani Bhatnagar and Zaira Wasim feature as the young Phogat girls in the film.