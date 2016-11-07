Aamir Khan celebrates wife Kiran Rao’s birthday in Meghalaya

Mumbai, Nov 7 : Superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently spending some quality time with his family in the northeast, is celebrating his wife Kiran Rao’s 43rd birthday in Meghalaya.

Aamir on Monday shared some photographs of his vacation. In one photograph, he is seen with Kiran and their son Azad, who was born in 2011 through surrogacy.

“Bringing in Kiran’s birthday in beautiful Meghalaya,” Aamir captioned the image, which features lush green scenery.

The couple and their four-year-old son had also visited Arunachal Pradesh recently.

On the work front, Aamir is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Dangal”, a biographical sports drama film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who previously helmed popular films like “Chillar Party” and “Bhootnath Returns”.

The film features Aamir portraying the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who taught wrestling to his daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat.

He will be seen playing both younger and older characters of Phogat in the film, and he had put on weight up to 95 kg to play the older part.

–IANS