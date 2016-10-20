Aamir Khan set to launch the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Dangal’ today

Mumbai, Oct 20: Aamir Khan is set to launch the trailer of his upcoming film Dangal today (October 20). The actor has been preparing for the movie for the last two years, and has donned various looks for the same.

Interestingly, Aamir has been launching the trailers of all his movies — from 3 Idiots (2009) to PK (2014) — during or before Diwali for a while now.

A source says, “It is a well-known fact that Aamir releases all his films during Christmas, and the trailers of his movies around Diwali. Apart from being a phenomenal actor and trendsetter, Aamir is also a man of tradition, and it has become customary for him to follow this ritual.”

When contacted, Aamir remained unavailable for a comment. However, his spokesperson confirmed the news, and said, “Aamir is going to treat his audience once again with a trailer of his movie on Diwali. He wants to uphold the tradition of releasing his trailers during the festive season.”