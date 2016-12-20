Aamir Khan to attach trailer of Marathi film “Ti Saddhya Kay Karte” with “Dangal” to promote Marathi cinema

Mumbai, December 20: Actor Aamir Khan has decided to attach the trailer of Marathi film “Ti Saddhya Kay Karte” with his Bollywood film “Dangal” to promote Marathi cinema.

His spokesperson said: “Aamir is very excited to promote Marathi cinema and so he is assuring all his support to take it one step ahead.”

Aamir has appreciated new Marathi films like “Natsamrat”, “Natrang”, “Court” and “Sairat” and has even kept special screenings for these films.

The trailer will play at the theatres in Maharashtra which will play “Dangal”, which will release on Friday.

“While Aamir can’t control all cinemas playing it, he has instructed his team to include it with the film which goes to all cinemas in Maharashtra,” the source added.

“Ti Saddhya Kay Karte” is directed by Satish Rajwade. IANS