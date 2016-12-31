Aamir Khan’s Dangal set to cross Rs200 crore at the Box Office

New Delhi,Dec31: For Bollywood, the year 2016 has ended with a bang at the Box Office. You will be amazed to know that superstar Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ is all set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office.

On Thursday, it reportedly collected more than Rs 20 crore. This takes the total earnings of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial to Rs 197.53 crore. “#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.46 cr, Thu 20.29 cr. Total: Rs 197.53 cr. India biz,” Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

These figures pretty much confirm that the flick will be crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office on Friday. It is also believed that ‘Dangal’ will collect more than Rs 250 crore in its first two weeks.

‘Dangal’ highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.