Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira steals the show at family wedding

Mumbai,Dec24:Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her lehenga choli at a recent family function.

The Khan-daan came together to celebrate before the big day. Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan, who has grown up to be quite the beauty, stole the show with her stunning desi avatar. Ira had recently turned heads when she came to cheer for Aamir at a screening of Dangal.

Aamir’s son Azad and wife Kiran Rao were also present, as was his ex wife Reena. While Aamir chose a simple white kurta-pyjama for the occasion, Kiran dazzled in her metallic outfit. Li’l Azad looked just too adorable in his traditional best.