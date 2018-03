AAP activist Jamal Ahmed Khan attacked by builder lobby in Mumbai, hospitalised.

New Delhi, July 21: AAP Activist Jamal Ahmed Khan been taken to JJ Hospital. He was attacked by builder lobby in Mumbai.

AAP Activist Jamal Ahmed Khan been taken to JJ Hospital.

He was attacked by builder lobby in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/5E5evagrzm — AAP महाराष्ट्र (@AAPMaharashtra) July 21, 2017

AAP Activist Jamal Ahmed Khan attacked by builder lobby in Byculla. Serious injuries, in JJ now. @MumbaiPolice has assured support. — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) July 21, 2017



More details awaited.