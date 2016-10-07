AAP Against Amit Shah : He has criminal history, He shouldn’t issue certificate of patriotism

New Delhi, Oct 07: The war of words over the surgical strikes intensified today with the Aam Aadmi Party hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, saying a man whose ‘criminal history is known to the entire country’ is now issuing ‘certificates of patriotism’.

The AAP also said the BJP president is ‘not capable’ of standing beside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of nationalism.

“Amit Shah is a blotch on political values. He does not have credentials to even utter Kejriwal’s name. The entire country is aware of his criminal history. He was externed (from Gujarat) and faced murder charges.

“It is surprising that Shah is issuing certificates of patriotism and honesty,” Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.

Shah, who was an accused in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, was acquitted of murder charges by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on December 30, 2014.

‘The Army is ours…Our brothers from the hinterland join the force. How come they (BJP) have become the contractors of the Army and patriotism.

‘They are questioning Kejriwal’s patriotism? The entire country is aware of his patriotic sentiment. Is Shah even capable of standing next to Kejriwal when it comes to patriotism?’ Sisodia said in a series of tweets.

Earlier today, Shah took potshots at Kejriwal, saying he was the first one to cast doubts over the occurrence of surgical strikes and was trending on Twitter in Pakistan.