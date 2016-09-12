AAP candidate Dev Mann accused of stalking Canadian woman

Chandigarh, Sep 12: A Canada-based woman has accused an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the 2017 assembly elections, Dev Mann, of making advances towards her and stalking her because of which she had to get a restraining order issued against him.

Mann is contesting on an AAP ticket from Nabha and is the Puinjab in charge of the party’s SC/ST cell. Mann, however, rubbished the allegations on Sunday and claimed that the woman had made the statement on directions by the Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD).

In an interview to a news channel, the woman, who hails from Pakistan, alleged that she met Mann at an event in Canada a few years ago and he sought a work-related appointment with her. However, when they met, she claimed, Mann made advances towards her. She said she escaped unharmed, but Mann continued to stalk her by repeatedly making phone calls.
“He kept telling me not to tell anyone about the incident and also that we can make ‘it’ work. Eventually, I had to get restraining orders against him,” she said.
Mann has termed the allegations as bogus. He said he has been visiting Canada since 2000 and was working there on a work permit since 2006, but never faced any such allegation during his stay there. He said after being announced AAP candidate for Punjab assembly elections, he was a target of SAD.

Mann accused two Canada-based Indians, Yash Sharma and Jassi Jasraj, of defaming him on SAD directions. “The overwhelming response that AAP is getting in Punjab has forced SAD and Congressto spread rumors about AAP workers and leaders. The Dalit voter has shifted to AAP in Punjab. I am being tarfetted because I am the head of AAP’s SC/ST cell. Allegations like this will be repeated in future as well, but I will not bow down. I will continue my work,” said Mann.

Over the past few weeks, there have been a series of allegations against AAP leaders. The charges seeking bribes and sexual favours for party tickets. AAP leadership has even filed criminal defamation cases against those making these charges.

