AAP candidate Dev Mann accused of stalking Canadian woman

Chandigarh, Sep 12: A Canada-based woman has accused an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the 2017 assembly elections, Dev Mann, of making advances towards her and stalking her because of which she had to get a restraining order issued against him.

Mann is contesting on an AAP ticket from Nabha and is the Puinjab in charge of the party’s SC/ST cell. Mann, however, rubbished the allegations on Sunday and claimed that the woman had made the statement on directions by the Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD).

In an interview to a news channel, the woman, who hails from Pakistan, alleged that she met Mann at an event in Canada a few years ago and he sought a work-related appointment with her. However, when they met, she claimed, Mann made advances towards her. She said she escaped unharmed, but Mann continued to stalk her by repeatedly making phone calls.

“He kept telling me not to tell anyone about the incident and also that we can make ‘it’ work. Eventually, I had to get restraining orders against him,” she said.

Mann has termed the allegations as bogus. He said he has been visiting Canada since 2000 and was working there on a work permit since 2006, but never faced any such allegation during his stay there. He said after being announced AAP candidate for Punjab assembly elections, he was a target of SAD.