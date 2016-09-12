AAP candidate Dev Mann accused of stalking Canadian woman
Chandigarh, Sep 12: A Canada-based woman has accused an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the 2017 assembly elections, Dev Mann, of making advances towards her and stalking her because of which she had to get a restraining order issued against him.
Mann is contesting on an AAP ticket from Nabha and is the Puinjab in charge of the party’s SC/ST cell. Mann, however, rubbished the allegations on Sunday and claimed that the woman had made the statement on directions by the Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD).
Mann accused two Canada-based Indians, Yash Sharma and Jassi Jasraj, of defaming him on SAD directions. “The overwhelming response that AAP is getting in Punjab has forced SAD and Congressto spread rumors about AAP workers and leaders. The Dalit voter has shifted to AAP in Punjab. I am being tarfetted because I am the head of AAP’s SC/ST cell. Allegations like this will be repeated in future as well, but I will not bow down. I will continue my work,” said Mann.
Over the past few weeks, there have been a series of allegations against AAP leaders. The charges seeking bribes and sexual favours for party tickets. AAP leadership has even filed criminal defamation cases against those making these charges.