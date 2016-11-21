AAP conduct Parliament march against Demonetisation tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 21: Stepping up its attack on the Centre over the demonetisation exercise, AAP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, will take out a protest march to the Parliament tomorrow, which will also see participation from other ministers of the Delhi government.

Alleging that the demonetisation drive by the Narendra Modi government was a “scam”, AAP leader Ashish Khetan said common people were suffering while the loans of big industrialists were being waived off.
“We will be a undertaking Sansad March tomorrow under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia,” Khetan said.

Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who has been a strong voice against the demonetisation measure, is currently in Punjab.

Apart from party leaders, Delhi ministers will also join the march.

