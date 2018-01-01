AAP gets Income Tax notice over discrepancies in donors’ list, Party says ‘technical error’

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the Election Commission’s “open challenge” to political parties and experts to prove that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be manipulated.

arvind-kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the Election Commission’s “open challenge” to political parties and experts to prove that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be manipulated.