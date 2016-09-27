AAP gives clean chit to Satinder: “We stand by him” tweets Kejriwal

New Delhi, September 27: AAP gives clean chit to Satinder. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims that false cases are being charged against AAP MLAs and ministers. The FIR against Kejriwal, the CBI raid, all are part of such fabrications and the results of high level conspiracy.

He added that he will expose all these in Delhi Assembly on Friday.

I summoned Satinder this morning. Saw all papers. He innocent, being framed. If he were guilty, we wud have thrown him out. We stand by him — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2016

In a blow to the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has come under the Income Tax scanner for an alleged hawala transfer. Criticising the move, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that cases filed against AAP ministers and the recent FIR filed against him are a “big controversy,” regarding which he will make a revelation in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

According to the Income Tax department, four companies of Jain have illegally transferred Rs 17 crore while he received cheques issued to these companies. He is alleged to have used that money to buy properties near unauthorised colonies. Four companies belonging to Jain are under I-T scanner are – Indo metal impax, Akinchan developers Pvt Ltd, Paryas Info solution and Manglyatan projects.