AAP govt asks DMRC not to allow passengers to carry matchboxes and lighter in trains or station premises

New Delhi, September 25: The Arvind Kejriwal led AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government in Delhi has issued a stringent notice of compliance to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asking it to not to allow passengers to carry matchboxes and lighter in trains and on the premises of stations as it promotes smoking.

A strict compliance notice has been issued to the DMRC under Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and if it takes no action then AAP government is likely to take the legal route against DMRC and guilty commuters, suggest reports. In January this year, lighters and matchboxes were removed from the list of restricted items by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and also passengers were allowed to carry tools to work.

“The Delhi government had penned to DMRC that carrying a matchbox or a lighter is a violation of Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rule, 2008 under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA),” said Dr S K Arora, Additional Director of Health, Delhi.

Agreeing with the Kejriwal government, Arora stated that carrying a lighter on metro trains promotes smoking directly or indirectly. He further stated that DMRC received such a notice in the past too but an action has not yet been taken on this.

In total there are more than 50 times on the restricted list, some of them include guns, firearms, knife, sword, flammable items, dangerous chemicals, liquor etc.