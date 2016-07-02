AAP govt. education reform policy: Chunauti 2018 to counter Centre’s NDP effects in Class IX students

New Delhi July 1:The Aam Aadmi Party has yet again scored brownie points for ushering in education reforms.

The reforms bear the ambitious moniker ‘Chunauti 2018’. According to Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in charge of the education portfolio: “All students enrolled in Class IX in the academic year 2016-17, regardless of their learning levels at this point, will be trained and mentored to successfully appear for Class X exams in 2018. No child will be left behind.”

The release specifically says that the reforms will enable the students of class IX studying in government schools to overcome learning problems that develop due to the “adverse effects of the No Detention Policy.” The AAP government believes that automatic passing of students has hampered learning, and a rigorous curriculum leaves no time or space for students who fall behind to catch up.