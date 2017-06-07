AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in soup over brother in law’s PWD scam

New Delhi,June7:Documents accessed by India Today point to possible malfeasance in Delhi’s AAP government headed by who once became the face of the nation’s anti-graft movement.

Under probe now is what appears to be compelling evidence of how one of the chief minister’s closest relatives might have submitted forged bills for carrying out a civic project commissioned by the PWD department, currently under minister Satyendar Jain.

Surender Kumar Bansal, the late husband of Kejriwal’s sister-in-law, owned the Renu Construction company that was awarded a drainage project in Bakoli village along NH-44 in north-west Delhi in 2015, papers show.

Renu Construction, according to official records, won the tender for quoting the lowest bid.

But the skeletons have now come tumbling out of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s closet. Documents reveal what appear to be fraudulent means the chief minister’s relative might have adopted to fleece the state exchequer.

On paper, Bansal, now no more, is seen procuring construction material for the drainage system from a company called Mahadev Impex. But when media teams visited its registered address at Sonepat’s B-22 Industrial Area, the firm was nowhere to be found.