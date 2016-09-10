AAP leader Dilip Pandey demands BJP to reveal the source of Rs 3 crore seized in Ghaziabad
New Delhi, September 10: AAP leader Dilip Pandey claimed the driver of the car, registered in the name of one Ajit Mishra, tried to break through police barricades when attempts were made to intercept it on Thursday.
“Two persons travelling in the car has confessed that the money was meant for BJP’s Lucknow office. Even the former Ghaziabad unit chief of BJP came to the police station to get them released,” Pandey told reporters in New Delhi.
Wondering why one should not believe it was black money, Pandey demanded the BJP to disclose the source of the cash and where it plans to spend it.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks of Digital India. In the age of electronic fund transfers, what was the compulsion of BJP that it took the risk of transporting Rs 3 crore physically?” Pandey asked.
He claimed the BJP has not only failed to give a convincing reply to the Supreme Court on foreign funding but also seems to be encouraging unknown sources of fund, the root of black money.
