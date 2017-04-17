AAP leader Sandeep Kumar sacked over sex scandal, campaigns for BJP in Delhi MCD polls

New Delhi, April 17: Former SC and ST Welfare & Women and Child Welfare minister in the Delhi AAP government Sandeep Kumar, who was sacked after a sex video allegedly involving him emerged in August 2016, is now campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

On Sunday, Sandeep Kumar was seen campaigning door-to-door for Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) candidate from Narela, Savita Khatri.

When asked about the reason for the change he said he was doing it for his “friends”. “Where ever my friends are fighting, I will support them. Be it Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party or the Congress, I will campaign for all my friends. Mr.Khatri is a dear friend of mine, so I am campaigning for his wife,” Sandeep Kumar said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, said that Sandeep Kumar had not been called to campaign for the candidate. Tajinder Pal S Bagga, Spoke person of Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit says that BJP never invited him for the campaign.

“He came along with media. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Office bearers and karyakartas sent him back from the venue in few Seconds” Bagga Said.

However, during his campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sandeep Kumar was heard criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

“Arvind Kejriwal is fooling and misleading the people of Delhi with his broom,” Sandeep Kumar said.

The former minister, however, made no statements on whether he is joining any party. Sandeep Kumar also alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) indulged in caste politics.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had sacked SC/ST welfare and women and child welfare minister Sandeep Kumar, last year after he was purportedly shown in compromising position with two women in a video CD. He was also suspended from the party later.

In the 9-minute long CD, Sandeep Kumar was seen with two women. The CD contained pictures of Sandeep Kumar in compromising position with one woman. The other part of the CD contained a video with another woman.