AAP may file police complaint against Manohar Parrikar for likening Army to Hanuman

New Delhi, Oct 06: The BJP-AAP war of words on cross-LOC surgical strikes today intensified as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party accused Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar of “demeaning” the armed forces and threatened to file a police complaint against him.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra called Parrikar “Shah Rangeela”, the Mughal Emperor who it is claimed indulged in merrymaking instead of paying attention to his empire, and said while a high alert has been issued across the country, the Defence Minister was busy “celebrating over the corpses of martyred soldiers”.

It also lashed out Parrikar for his remarks comparing the army to Hanuman. On October 1, at an event in Dehradun, Parrikar had made a reference to the Ramayana in which the monkey god crossed an ocean in a single stride after he was reminded about his extraordinary powers by Jamwant.

“Indian troops were like Hanuman who did not quite know their prowess before the surgical strikes,” Parrikar had said. Addressing a news conference, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said by giving such a statement, Parrikar was insulting the army which has time and again proved itself and did a remarkable job in the 1948, 1965, 1971 and Kargil war with Pakistan.

The AAP said it will approach the police to file a compliant against Parrikar in the matter.