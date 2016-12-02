AAP member Bhagwant Mann asked not to attend Lok Sabha proceedings till Dec 9

New Delhi, Dec 2 : Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday gave another extension to the Parliamentary Committee formed to probe the alleged breach of Parliament security by AAP member Bhagwant Mann.

The committee was asked to submit its report by December 9. Till then, Mann has been asked not to attend the proceedings of the house.

Mahajan informed the house that the nine-member committee headed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya has sought another extension.

Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party MP from Sangrur, had triggered a controversy in July by live-streaming on social media the security arrangements at the Parliament House complex.

Mahajan set up a panel on July 25 to probe the alleged breach of Parliament security by the AAP leader, who on July 21 posted on Facebook his route from home to Parliament House.

–IANS