AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in sexual harassment case filed by his sister-in-law

New Delhi, Sep 21: The Delhi Police today arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly sexually harassing his sister-in-law.

A case was registered against Amanatullah Khan, the Okhla MLA, at the Jamia Nagar police station last week by his sister-in-law who accused him of sexually harassing her.

The Police registered a case under sections 354(A)(sexual harassment), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code against Amanatullah Khan and the woman’s husband.