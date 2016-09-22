AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets bail

New Delhi, Sep 22: Saket Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He was arrested by Delhi Police in a molestation case yesterday.

After his arrest, Khan, who represents Okhla constituency in south Delhi, took to Twitter and wrote: “Came here at (the) DCP office Sarita Vihar for general discussion. But they arrested me.”

Later, Delhi Police presented him before Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat and sought two-day police custody.

However, the court rejected the police plea and remanded Khan to one-day judicial custody.

The AAP leader was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 498-A (relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Khan had gone to the Jamia Nagar police station on Sunday to surrender, but police refused to arrest him.