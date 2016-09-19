AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan went to the Police station to get himself arrested but police refused

New Delhi, Sep 19: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is facing allegation of sexual harassment, on Monday went to the Jamia Nagar Police station to get himself arrested but police refused to apprehend him.

“We will not arrest him now. Whatever he is doing is of his own accord. We will go by our investigation,” a senior police officer said.

The Okhla MLA had yesterday said police are “under pressure” to arrest him and today he said they didn’t arrest him due to “public pressure”.

However, senior police officials rubbished the charges. Khan had reached the Jamia Nagar Police Station with scores of his supporters around 1:30 PM and asked the policemen to arrest him.

“It is the victory of common people. The police didn’t arrest me because of public pressure,” he said.

The AAP MLA had yesterday alleged the police want to arrest him in a false case.

“I requested them to not do so since I am personally involved in the ongoing fogging work in my area but they said they are under pressure. I will be courting arrest at Jamia Nagar police station,” he had said yesterday.

A case of sexual harassment was registered against Khan last week in south-east Delhi’s Jamia Nagar Police station on a complaint by his sister-in-law.

A case under IPC sections 354(A)(sexual harassment), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) was registered against Amanatullah and the woman’s husband.