AAP MLA Bharti arrested, gets bail

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) AAP legislator Somnath Bharti was on Thursday granted bail by a court, just hours after his arrest for allegedly damaging a fence at the AIIMS and misbehaving with its security guards.

Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Agarwal granted the bail after asking him to furnish a personal and security bond of Rs 30,000.

The court directed him to join the investigation whenever required and not to influence witnesses.

The Magistrate warned him not to get involved in any such offence in future.

Bharti was taken into custody from his residence earlier in the day and taken to the Hauz Khas police station.

The Magistrate said he was not inclined to send Bharti to judicial custody as he was a legislator and a member of the Bar and unlikely to flee the process of law.

Bharti, a former law minister in Delhi, has denied the allegations.

Police registered the FIR against Bharti and his supporters on September 11 following a complaint from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Chief Security Officer R.S. Rawat.

Rawat alleged that Bharti provoked a mob to damage the fence at the AIIMS at around 9.45 a.m. on September 9.

He said Bharti allowed unauthorized persons with JCB machines to access the AIIMS premises and also misbehaved with the security personnel.

The complaint said six security personnel were injured when they tried to intervene.

Bharti and his supporters were booked for rioting with deadly weapons, obstructing public servants as well as assaulting or using criminal force against public servants.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey said the PWD had started demolition work of a drain at Gautam Nagar, which adjoins the AIIMS complex, for the benefit of residents in the area.

“Being the legislator of the constituency, Bharti was present at the site along with local residents and police personnel.

“Bharti was arrested on spurious charges related to the demolition drive. This is sad,” Pandey told the media.

The AAP said its legislators were not afraid of getting arrested.

“We want to tell (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji that AAP leaders and MLAS do not fear getting arrested. Hang us, if you (Modi) want for doing public welfare work.”

