AAP MLA’ Rajeev Rishi’s kin arrested for assaulting elderly woman

New Delhi, Feb27 : Aam Aadmi Party legislator Rajeev Rishi’s brother was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman over a parking dispute, a senior Delhi Police official said.

The Janakpuri MLA’s brother Rajesh Rishi was also accused of assaulting the victim’s husband Virender Singh in the incident that happened on Sunday night in Dabri in west Delhi.

Police said Rishi and his friend Satish Yadav were arrested after they attacked the couple over parking issues.

“Rajesh and Satish along with some supporters and AAP workers got into a fight with their neighbours after the couple opposed the parking of cars in Dabri as it created menace for the local residents,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar told IANS.

The elderly couple demanded that AAP supporters cars be removed from their street, Kumar said.

According to the police, the victim has alleged that the parking trouble started in January with a large number of ticket seekers arriving to Rishi’s home to get tickets for the upcoming civic polls in the national capital.

“Some of the party workers’ drivers were found consuming liquor in cars in the evenings,” Kumar quoted the victim as saying.

The couple said they had gone to Rishi to discuss the parking problem but instead got manhandled by the two, who are now under arrest, Kumar said.

The entire incident was captured on mobile phones by some local residents, Kumar added.

The two were booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code for wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation besides others, Kumar added.

It was also found that the woman received injuries to the upper part of her body during her medical examination, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Rishi has claimed that the couple used abusive language against the others that led to the face-off.

