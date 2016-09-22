AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has been arrested by police for assaulting AIIMS security guards

NewDelhi,Sept22:The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for assaulting security guards at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier this month, an FIR was registered against Bharti and his supporters for allegedly misbehaving with security guards of AIIMS. The case was registered at Hauz Khas police station in the national capital.

More details are awaited.