AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has been arrested by police for assaulting AIIMS security guards

September 22, 2016 | By :

NewDelhi,Sept22:The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for assaulting security guards at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier this month, an FIR was registered against Bharti and his supporters for allegedly misbehaving with security guards of AIIMS. The case was registered at Hauz Khas police station in the national capital.

More details are awaited.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Kejriwal Vs BJP | AAP to move supreme court on sealing drive ban
AAP moves HC against disqualification of MLAs
President Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Office of profit case: BJP demands resignation of Kejriwal, Mamata bats for Delhi CM
Delhi High Court denies interim relief to 20 disqualified MLAs
Top