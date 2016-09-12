AAP MLA Somnath Bharti booked for damaging AIIMS property

New Delhi, Sep 12: Delhi Police on Sunday booked yet another AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for damaging AIIMS property and threatening its security guards, making him the third party legislator to be accused of breaching the law.

The police have reportedly registered a FIR against Bharti following a complaint fromAIIMS Chief Security Officer RS Rawat.

According to IANS, Rawat, in his written complaint at Hauz Khas police station, said that Bharti, around 9.45 am on September 9 “provoked the mob to damage the fence of government property (AIIMS)”.

“Bharti gave permission to unauthorised persons with JCB machines to get access inside AIIMS from Gautam Nagar Nallah road side and misbehaved with security personnel,” said a police officer, citing Rawat’s complaint.

It was also alleged that six security personnel were injured while trying to intervene and stop Bharti and his supporters from damaging AIIMS property.

Bharti and his supporters have been booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, IANS reported.

The fresh case against Bharti, the legislator from Malviya Nagar area of south Delhi and a former minister, came a day after AAP’s another legislator, Amantullah Khan, was booked for molesting his sister-in-law.

Bharti was earlier booked in a domestic violence case filed against him by his wife Lipika Mitra. He was later granted bail in the case.

Bharti, however, termed the allegations “wrong”.

“It’s wrong on the part of channels to show it as a scuffle issue between AIIMS guards and residents. The contentious wall was between the two sides,” he said in a series of tweets.

“Hundreds of residents of Gautam Nagar Masjid moth including SHO (Station House Officer) Hauz Khas and other police officers were witness to the demolition.”

“Come what may, this wall will have to go in the larger interest of Gautam Nagar, Masjid Moth, Niti Bagh and rest of ward 164 residents,” he tweeted.

Recently, another party legislator Sandeep Kumar was arrested on charges of rape after a sex CD emerged implicating him. The party had swiftly sacked the social justice minister.