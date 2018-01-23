AAP moves HC against disqualification of MLAs.

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday approached Delhi High Court seeking to quash the disqualification of 20 party MLAs accused of holding the ‘office of profit’.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs accused of holding the ‘office of profit’.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 19 had recommended to the President that 20 AAP MLAs should be disqualified from the assembly.

Following this, the MLAs accused of holding the office of profit were disqualified from the Delhi Assembly on January 21 after President Kovind approved the ECI’s recommendation in the matter.(ANI)