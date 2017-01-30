AAP president Bhagwant Mann says Capt Amarinder Singh distributing drugs at his rally in Lambi

Lambi, Jan30: Aam Aadmi Party today blamed PPCC president Capt Amarinder Singh for distributing drugs at his rally in Lambi and transported people from out of constituency to show that actually people turned up in the rally. AAP Campaign Committee Chairman Bhagwant Mann in a statement said video of people consuming bhuki at the Lambi rally of Congress has gone viral on social media. He said Capt Singh and Badal family were responsible for bringing drugs to Punjab and using the narcotics to woo the voters, adding that Punjab assembly election was being contested on drug and illegal mining issues. Mr Mann said on one hand Capt Singh was making promise to smash the drug mafia within 24 hours, on the other he is himself encouraging drugs to gather crowd. He said even popular singers like Babbu Mann and Rupinde Mann were made to perform for hours to attract crowd. Mr Mann said Capt Singh had cancelled his second rally after he found that only few people turned up to listen to him.