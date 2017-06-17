AAP responsible for its own legal battles, says BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari 

New Delhi, June 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is squarely responsible for its own legal battles.

“The AAP government is itself giving reasons to get terminated. They gave the tender illegally,” Tiwari told ANI, in reference to yesterday’s incident where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reached Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence to question him in connection with the ongoing ‘Talk to AK’ case.

However, the CBI clarified that “there is no raid or search being conducted at the premises of Manish Sisodia. The visit of the CBI team was to seek a clarification on certain issues relating to an ongoing enquiry”.

The CBI in January had registered a preliminary enquiry against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in connection with alleged irregularities in the AAP government’s social media campaign “Talk to AK” on the complaint of the Delhi Government’s vigilance department.

It is alleged that despite the objections by Delhi’s Principal Secretary, the Delhi Government contracted a public relations firm to promote “Talk to AK” and spent Rs. 1.5 crore on the campaign to promote Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)