AAP says EC backing out of voting machine’hackathon’

New Delhi, May13:The Aam Aadmi Party reiterated its stand that Electronic Voting Machines could be hacked even as the Election Commission, in an all-party meet on Friday, threw a ‘challenge’ saying it will allow parties the opportunity to show that EVMs used in the recent Assembly elections were tampered.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said parties will also be allowed to prove that EVMs can be hacked under the strict technical and administrative safeguards that are applicable during elections.

AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal argued on the nomenclature used to term the challenge, saying the EC was backing out of a ‘hackathon’. “Sad that EC has backed out of hackathon,” Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.

With Opposition parties up in arms over alleged EVM tampering, the Election Commission on Friday held an all-party meet that was attended by all recognised national parties and most state political organisiations.