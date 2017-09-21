AAP to lay siege on Petroleum Ministry on September 26, protests from September 22 to 30

New Delhi, September 21: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it will lay siege to the union petroleum ministry on September 26 against the hike in fuel prices starting on Friday. This step would be taken as part of its nationwide campaign. According to reliable sources, Senior party leader Gopal Rai said that the central government increased the tax on petrol by 150 percent since it came to power in 2014. He further said the protests would be held across the nation from September 22 to 30.

According to official sources, Gopal Rai further mentioned that “On September 30 that is on Dusshera, we will burn effigies of Ravan of price rise in all 272 wards of Delhi. On Friday, all AAP MLAs in Delhi will be holding protests in their Assembly constituencies. On Tuesday, they will gherao the union petroleum ministry. The tax was already less and petrol was comparatively cheaper in Delhi.

Gopal Rai also blamed Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement that the central government would not decrease the tax on petrol and diesel and state governments have to decrease Value Added Tax if they wanted to reduce price of petrol and diesel. Gopal Rai reiterated the AAP’s demand that fuel prices must be linked to international crude oil price which he said had fallen by over 50 per cent in the last three years.