AAP's 'big revelation' in Assembly is about EVM tampering.

New Delhi, May 9: The special sitting of the Delhi state assembly is underway to pass a Goods and Services Tax-related bill.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted this morning there will be an expose on a “big conspiracy on an issue now raging in the country.”

The Speaker warned the members of the house to maintain decorum. Highlights of what is happening at the assembly session:

BJP and AAP legislators trade charges in the Delhi assembly. The Speaker asks BJP leader Vijender Gupta to leave the House. The Speaker said, “Allow the house to function.” Gupta was then marshalled out of the Delhi assembly

AAP MLA Alka Lamba speaking now: “The BJP had questioned EVMs in the past, but it doesn’t do so anymore. We feel that the votes people have given have not gone to the people they voted for. Questions are being raised. EC has not given access to EVMs. Old EVMs used in civic polls.”

AAP is expected to give a demo on EVM tampering inside the assembly.