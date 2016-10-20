AAP’s Kumar Vishvas reminds Rita Bahuguna’s attitude towards BJP in 2014, through her tweets

October 20, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, October 20: At the wake of the joining of congress leader Rita Bahuguna to BJP, the AAP leader Kumar Vishwas is reminding the common man, how Rita had attacked BJP earlier.

The internet would never forget things like humans. Here AAP leader Kumar Vishwas reminds BJP’s new leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi of her tweet in 2014.

