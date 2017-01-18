AAP’s Kumar Vishwas to join BJP, seat finalising delays announcement?

New Dlhi, January 18: Kumar Vishwas a well known poet and Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet, is likely to join BJP. Reportedly, the delay in his announcement on joining BJP is due to the the delay in finalising the seat. According to certain media reports, Kumar Vishwas is in talks with BJP leaders. It may be expected that a formal announcement on this regard would come once they each to a consensus on the seat. Sources say that Kumar Vishwas has certain intersrsts to contest in the Uttar Pradesh elections in the address of BJP.

According to BJP, discussion with Kumar Vishwas on this issue is in a developed stage and the announcement may be made anytime. Sources from BJP said that there will not be much delay in taking the decision as the notification process for UP polls have already begun. BJP announced the first list of its candidates. Kumar Vishwas is likely going to meet BJP Chief Amit Shah and a formal announcement will be made after the meeting. The formal induction of Kumar Vishwas may happen at the BJP UP office in Lucknow. However, soon after such reports started to surface out on news channels, Kumar Vishwas came up with a tweet, which was sarcastic. The news of Kumar Vishwas joining BJP also came last year in February, but he remained with AAP. Whether this time he is really not going to BJP or the tweet was just to calm down the speculations remains to be seen. Only time will tell. But he is well known to have openly supported Narendra Modi multiple times, even comparing him with Lord Mahadev who drank poison for the welfare of people, once in a program.<

Kumar Vishwas is interested in contesting the election from Sahibabad seat , which is in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. However, Pankaj Singh, UP BJP general secretary and son of Rajnath Singh is also keen to contest the elections from the same seat. Since Rajnath Singh is one of the most senior and influential members of BJP, in all probability the interests of Rajnath Singh will be taken care of and hence, it remains to be seen what is offered to Kumar Vishwas. It may be concluded that believed that Kumar Vishwas no longer enjoys the position in AAP.