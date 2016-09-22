AAP’s Somnath Bharti Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting AIIMS Guards, Gets Bail

New Delhi, Sep 22: Somnath Bharti, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s most controversial lawmaker, who was arrested today over charges of assault and inciting a crowd to damage property, has got bail. He is the second AAP leader to be arrested in two days.

Another lawmaker, Amanatullah Khan, was arrested yesterday on a sexual assault complaint by his relative. He was released on bail hours after Mr Bharti’s arrest for allegedly misbehaving with security guards at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital earlier this month.

In December, Bharti had also been arrested in connection with an attempt to murder and domestic violence case filed by his wife.