Aarushi Talwar murder case: Allahabad High Court acquits Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar

Allahabad/Uttar Pradesh, October 12: The High court has acquitted Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar in their daughter Aarushi Talwar’s murder.

The verdict came after a long span of four years after Aarushi Talwar’s parents Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were convicted for the killing their only daughter. Aarushi Talwar’s parents were sentenced to life death after a court in Uttar Pradesh convicted them for the murder of their daughter and their domestic help Hemraj in 2013.

A High Court bench of Justice BK Narayana and Justice AK Mishra reserved its verdict in September after an appeal was filed by the parents of Aarushi Talwar.

On May 16, 2008, Aarushi talwar was found murdered insider her own bedroom in the flat in Noida’s Jal Vayu Vihar and her throat slit with surgical precision. previously, it was being suspected that the domestic servant killed Aarushi. But, the case took a shocking turn when the body of Hemraj was recovered two days later from the terrace of the same flat.

The police began suspecting the parents and even said that Rajesh Talwar, Aarushi’s father murdered both of them after finding them in an objectionable position.

Then, the case was transferred from the Uttar Pradesh Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation that exonerated the parents and suspected the Talwars’ assistant Krishna and two domestic servants, Rajkumar Sharma and Vijay Mandal.

In 2009, the Central Bureau of Investigation handed over the investigation to a new team and the case was closed due to critical gaps in investigation.

On the basis of circumstantial evidences, Rajesh Talwar was the prime suspect in the case but was not charged due to lack of evidences.

Rajesh Talwar was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on May 23, 2008 after which he was lodged at Dasna Jail and let off on July 11, 2008.

In 2012, his wife Nupur Talwar surrendered before a Ghaziabad court before trial and was also sent to Dasna Jail.