Aasaanjobs bags half a million jobseeking candidates into its database in two years

New Delhi, September 20: Online HR marketplace for entry level jobseekers Aasaanjobs has entered into the league of chartbusting recruitment companies, as it records registering a whopping half a million candidates in the past two years.

The numbers are not only suggestive of the company’s boundless potential, but also its voraciously expanding talent pool for entry-level and mid-level jobs in India.

Incepted in 2014, the company has proved its mettle in organizing the unstructured market for entry-level jobs and has successfully helped many job-seekers in finding meaningful employment in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.

“Hitting the mark of half a million is not just merely a number it is a growing community of mutually benefiting job seekers. Demonstrating progressive communal behavior, we have recognized that the job seekers are not only able to discern the right jobs for themselves, but also help those out in need of better career opportunities. This conduct has transformed our platform into an all-inclusive online community, which is expanding continuously,” said VP Marketing and PR Aasaanjobs, Siddharth Gupta.

Furthermore more, the leading recruitment company for entry-level and mid-level jobs in India superseded its own record of two lakh registrations this year, in less than two years, in April. It has also successfully recruited across functions such as delivery boys, office boys, accountants, supervisors, administrative executives, counselors and promoters with an average salary of Rs. 15,000 to 25,000.

Taking things forward, the future plans of Aasaanjobs include making efforts to effectively address the problems of the employers, candidates and manpower agencies, by putting the market on the interview model.

This means that clients will pay only for a valid interview and manpower agencies will get paid for their efforts in getting a candidate to turn up for a valid interview, rather than having to take additional pains to recover the debt.