‘Ab ki baar 300 paar’ will be true in Uttar Pradesh: BJP

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), March 11: Expressing confidence of achieving 300 plus seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sakshi Maharaj today said the early trends indicate that the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance would not be in a position to sit even in the opposition.

“With due respect to the exit polls, I want to say that the slogan ‘ab ki baar 300 paar’ is going to be true and we are going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh with majority,” Maharaj told ANI.

The BJP leader also trained his guns on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“When Akhilesh Yadav inaugurated the incomplete Expressway and Metro, it became quite clear that day that he is not going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh. That was the first time he lost the battle. He yet again lost the contest when he joined hands with the Congress Party,” said Maharaj.

“This simply means there will be no strong opposition even in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Maharaj also stated that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo would never join hands with the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.

Commenting on the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, Maharaj said the saffron party believes in democracy and will take a final call after assessing the ground situation.

Another BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for the splendid show in Uttar Pradesh and said that they were confident about emerging victorious in 200 to 250 seats.

“We were confident that we would win the election because we had good leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. This is a team work of the BJP and the confidence of the people of India in our party,” Vijayvargiya told ANI in New Delhi.

Asserting that the BJP contested the polls on the issue of development, he said that Prime Minister Modi just made attempts to bring this to the notice of the people.

“This should not be considered as polarisation, this should not be considered as politics on the basis of religion,” Vijayvargiya added while taunting the Samajwadi Party’s development claims.

BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath, told media that this win is for development and a result of hard work.

“The SP-Congress alliance has been rejected by the people. The people are fed up with the BSP and don’t want them either,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases in the months of February and March.

A total of 4,854 candidates are in fray for 403 assembly constituencies. ANI)

