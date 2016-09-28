Abandoned lonely dog who died ,was put in a black plastic bag in Oklahoma

Oklahoma,Sept28:A woman who works at a dog shelter in Oklahoma, US, shared a photo on Facebook in a post which is as painful as a paper cut.

Seven industrial-sized black trash bags are kept on the shelter floor and doors are opened without a dog inside to wag his tail.

It is narrated as one of the puppies inside the black trash bag, by Michele Boggs , the kennel worker. The words will pump a cry of a heartbeat or two.

“I died today. You got tired of me and took me to the shelter. They were overcrowded and I drew an unlucky number. I am in a black plastic bag in a landfill now.”

“Would I still be at home if I hadn’t chewed your shoe? I didn’t know what it was, but it was leather, and it was on the floor.”

“Would I still be at home if I hadn’t brought fleas into the house? Without anti-flea medicine, I couldn’t get them off of me after you left me in the yard for days.”

“Would I still be at home if I hadn’t barked? I was only saying, ‘I’m scared, I’m lonely, I’m here, I’m here! I want to be your best friend’.”

“I died today. Love, your puppy.”

More than three million dogs and cats are euthanized each year for just existing.