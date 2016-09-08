Abducted Montana woman called husband from trunk of car before her death

Washinigton,Sept8:As her kidnapper drove toward Washington state, Montana resident Rita Maze called her husband from the trunk of her car, where she was locked by her captor, authorities say.

During the phone call Tuesday night, Maze said her abductor ambushed her at a rest stop that afternoon on her way home to Great Falls, CNN affiliate KXLY reported.

She talked to her husband and a police officer briefly as authorities tracked her phone using signals from cell towers.

Shortly after midnight early Wednesday, about two hours after her call, police found her body in her black Pontiac Grand Prix in Spokane, Washington — about 350 miles away from her hometown.

Maze, 47, was driving home after a visit to Helena, Montana, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.