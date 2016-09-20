Abdul Nawaz Bugti exposes Pakistan: calls attention to disappearances and custodial killings of Baloch people by Pakistani forces

Geneva, September 20: Highlighting the issue of enforced disappearances and custodial killings by Pakistani Security Forces in Balochistan, Representative of the Baloch Republican Party at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Abdul Nawaz Bugti said that the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan requires immediate attention of the council.

He said in his speech that the military has intensified its operations against the civilian populace as well, adding that Dera Bugti and Naseerabad areas have been under continuous siege and attacks by Pakistani forces for weeks.

Giving an account of the rampant human rights violations there, Bugti said, “Gunship helicopters were used against civil populace resulting in killing of more 100 Baloch civilians, including women and children. 260 people, mostly women, have been abducted during the operations since 13 August.”

He added that a mass grave was discovered in Sui area where 12 dead bodies of previously abducted Baloch civilians were found.

He further said that on September 6, Pakistani forces besieged the house of a Baloch political activist Pirjan Baloch in Turbat and continued the siege for seven days, forcing the women and children inside the house to starve.

He said that the forces finally ended the siege only after abducting the activist’s wife along with her two infants.

“We have reported 650 cases of enforced disappearances and 230 cases of extrajudicial murders in Balochistan since January,” he said.

“Pakistani forces claimed to have arrested more than 13000 people from Balochistan since 2015 but not a single case was brought in any court of law. This further exposes the impunity with which the Pakistani forces operate and carry out a systematic genocide in Balochistan,” he added.

He said that Balochistan is facing a complete blackout by the Pakistani media which keeps the international community in dark about situation prevailing on ground.

He also welcomed the statement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and permanent mission of India to highlight Pakistani atrocities in Balochistan and added that he hopes the member states of the council will follow the suit.

“We call on this council to take immediate measures to stop the systematic genocide of Baloch people by Pakistani state,” he said.