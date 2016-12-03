Abdul Rehman, Wanted in Pakistan fire that killed 259 arrested in Bangkok

Bangkok, Dec 3 : Thai police arrested a Pakistani national suspected of starting a fire in Pakistan in 2012 that killed 259 people and injured around 50 others, daily Bangkok Post reported on Saturday.

Abdul Rehman, 46, was arrested in a hotel in central Bangkok after Pakistani authorities warned the Thai police that he had travelled to Thailand.

According to the police investigation in Pakistan, Abdul Rehman was part of a criminal group in that country.

The group was believed to have started the fire at a textile factory in Karachi in southern Pakistan after the factory’s owner refused to pay a sum of around $200,000.

–IANS