Abel ‘The Weeknd’ and Selena Gomez cozy up to each other in Santa Monica

Los Angeles, Jan 13 : The Weeknd and Selena Gomez, who have been spotted kissing in Santa Monica, reportedly wanted to keep their relationship a “secret” at first.

The pair were keen to keep their romance to themselves at first but have now decided theyre happy for people to find out about them, reported E! Online.

“At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret. But theyve decided they really dont care if everyone knows about them,” a source said.

“Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and Abel was just getting out of a relationship, plus putting out his new album. Abel and Bella also were on and off towards the end of their relationship, so getting into something brand new was not what Abel was looking for,” another source added.

The budding romance comes just two months after The Weeknd, 26, split from model Bella Hadid but the pair have remained good friends since their relationship ended.