Abhishek Bachchan asked, “Can I sleep with you?”: Zeenat Aman replied, “thode bade ho jao phir”
Mumbai, November 10: Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan revealed on a television show that he was besotted by Zeenat Aman once.
He revealed that the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress was his first love.
Zeenat Aman was the heartthrob of every guy during 1970’s and Abhishek Bachchan was not different.
Abhishek has also revealed a cute little incident from his childhood, when he had accompanied his father Amitabh Bachchan on a film shoot with Zeenat in Himachal. The Bluffmaster actor was extremely fond of his father’s co-star and would often spend time playing with her. One day, when Zeenat was returning to her room after dinner, little Abhishek wanted to know who she is going to sleep with.
When he learnt that Zeenat would be sleeping alone, five-year-old Abhishek was surprised. He innocently asked her, “Can I sleep with you?” Zeenat jokingly responded, “thode bade ho jao phir.”