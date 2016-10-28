Abhishek Bachchan excited for the release of Karan Johar’s ‘ADHM,’ which stars his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

New Delhi, October 28: Doting husband Abhishek Bachchan sounded extremely excited for the release of Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ which stars wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan.

The 40-year-old star took to his official Twitter handle to particularly address each of the actors in the lead roles and wish the team “All the best”.

His caption reads, “All the best to the Mrs., @karanjohar, Ranbir, Anushka and the entire team of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Can’t wait to see it!”

Interestingly, on a humourous turn, some fans, failing to notice the tiny comma after “Mrs.” mistook the first name as ‘Mrs. Karan Johar’.

“4 second ,I thought Mrs @karanjohar… u too trolling him. Then saw comma,” one fan wrote.

Another tweeted, “hahahah I thought Mrs Karan johar.”

Abhishek also tweeted luck wishes to Ajay Devgn for ‘Shivaay’ which released on the same day as ‘ADHM’.

“And good luck to my brother @ajaydevgn for the release of Shivaay,” the Bachchan junior wrote.

Both ‘Shivaay’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ have finally come to theatres today.